Skip to Main Content
CBC
Menu
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Listen Live
TV
Watch
CBC.ca HOME
Discover CBC
Comedy
Arts
Music
Books
Docs
Life
Parents
Kids
Kids News
Indspire Awards
Archives
MyCBC
All Locals
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Ottawa
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
My Local Settings
Ottawa
Change
quickly access local content from your selected region
Select a new default local region:
British Columbia
Calgary
Edmonton
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
Manitoba
Thunder Bay
Sudbury
Windsor
London
Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamilton
Toronto
Montreal
New Brunswick
Prince Edward Island
Nova Scotia
Newfoundland & Labrador
North
News
Top Stories
Local
The National
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Business
Health
Entertainment
Tech & Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
Sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
TV
Shows
Schedule
CBC Gem
More
Shop
Sitemap
Help
Contact
Contests
CBC Radio
Top Stories
All Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
LISTEN LIVE
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
Dec. 22, 2018 - Quirks Holiday Book show - Science of the voice, talking about the weather and more
Dec. 22, 2018 - Quirks Holiday Book show - Science of the voice, talking about the weather and more
Epigenetics and a new view of evolution and dust and rain
Epigenetics and a new view of evolution and dust and rain
CBC Radio
·
December 21
One of the shelves of the Quirks & Quarks library (Jim Lebans/CBC )
Listen to the full episode
53:49
More from this episode
A writer and sound engineer investigates the science of the human voice
Our atmosphere is a thin veneer on our planet, but this writer says it's where the action is
A revolution in evolution is turning back the clock more than 200 years, says new book
How important is dust to making it rain?
Popular Now
Find more popular stories
Discover more from CBC
More Stories from us