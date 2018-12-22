Skip to Main Content
Dec. 22, 2018 - Quirks Holiday Book show - Science of the voice, talking about the weather and more

Dec. 22, 2018 - Quirks Holiday Book show - Science of the voice, talking about the weather and more

Epigenetics and a new view of evolution and dust and rain

Epigenetics and a new view of evolution and dust and rain

CBC Radio ·
One of the shelves of the Quirks & Quarks library (Jim Lebans/CBC )
Listen to the full episode53:49

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us