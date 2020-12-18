Dec 19: Quirks & Quarks holiday book show
How chance shaped life on Earth, visiting a black hole and a new appreciation for Neanderthals
Here are the books we discussed on this week's show:
We spoke with
- Sean B Carroll about A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Janna Levin about Black Hole Survival Guide
- Rebecca Wragg Sykes about Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art
In addition, science journalist Dan Falk, co-host of the BookLab podcast discussed
- Toby Ord — The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity
- Brian Greene — Until the End of Time
- Rita Colwell — A Lab of One's Own: One Woman's Personal Journey Through Sexism in Science
- Sara Seager — The Smallest Lights in the Universe