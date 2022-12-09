Dec 10: Dinosaurs go clubbing, the sounds of swearing, detecting 2 million year old DNA and more…

Dinosaurs go clubbing, the sounds of swearing, detecting 2 million year old DNA, dancing really is all about the bass and is it too late for fusion?

On this week's episode of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Ankylosaurs go clubbing. Armoured dinosaurs with tail weapons fought each other

Ankylosaurs were squat, armoured living tanks with long tails tipped by a wicket bony club. And new research suggests that they used that weapon not just to defend against predators like T.rex, but to smash against each other in contests that might have been about mates, food or territory. Victoria Arbour of the Royal BC Museum led the work, which was published in Biology Letters .

Artist's impression of two individuals of the species Zuul crurivastator fighting with their tail clubs. (Henry Sharpe)

Fiddlesticks! Researchers find swearing sounds are shared across languages

By comparing curses across many languages a team of researchers thinks they've found common ground in bad language. Universally, it seems, curse words avoid the sounds associated with the letters L, R, W and Y. Shiri Lev-Ari , who studies languages at Royal Holloway, University of London, found you can tell a swear word when you hear one from how it sounds, even if you don't have a 'frakking' clue what it means. Her research was published in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review.

New research has found that people can tell a swear word when they hear one from how it sounds, even if they don’t understand what it means. (Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock)

DNA from two million years ago provides a picture of a unique ancient ecosystem

DNA recovered from the soil in northern Greenland, which today is an arctic desert, paints a picture of a 2-million-year-old ecosystem unlike any other on Earth, rich with plant and animal life. Professor Eske Willerslev , an evolutionary geneticist from the University of Cambridge and his colleagues, collected the samples from northern Greenland back in 2006. It took years for them to figure out how to extract the ancient DNA from the minerals in the soil, and for new methods to sequence and identify tiny bits of very badly damaged genetic material to be developed. This groundbreaking finding was published in the journal Nature.

Prof. Eske Willerslev and a colleague sample sediments for environmental DNA in Greenland, from which they discovered the ecosystem 2 million years ago was vastly different than the arctic desert it is today. (NOVA/HHMI Tangled Bank Studios/Handful of Films)

It IS all about the bass – researchers break down what in the music moves us

Researchers have found that adding inaudible bass tones to music during a concert increases how much people dance. Neuroscientist Daniel Cameron used McMaster University's LIVELab—which is part concert hall, part laboratory—to throw a concert with the band Orphx . During the show, Cameron and his team randomly added super low frequencies to the band's set, and monitored the movement of concert-goers wearing motion capture headbands. The team found that when those frequencies were on, people would consistently dance 12 per cent more than when the frequencies were absent. The research was published in the journal Current Biology .

Is it too late for Nuclear fusion?

Nuclear fusion has been touted as a potential solution to all of our energy needs for decades, but progress toward controlled, energy producing fusion power has been painfully slow. In the meantime, renewable energy, particularly solar, also promises to meet our needs, and has made tremendous technical and commercial progress and growth. Freelance broadcaster Moira Donovan looks at some recent developments in fusion and solar, and tries to answer the question: is it too late for fusion power?