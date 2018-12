Dec. 1, 2018: Genetically edited babies, Fast Radio Bursts, Spinal Injury patients walk again and more ...

Improving the science around medical devices, what makes words funny and bon voyage David Saint-Jacques

Improving the science around medical devices, what makes words funny and bon voyage David Saint-Jacques

David Mzee taking a few steps with a walker at École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. (EPFL / Jamani Caillet) Listen to the full episode 53:49

Popular Now Find more popular stories