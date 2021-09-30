August 27: Best of Quirks & Quarks - Digging up the past

Best of Quirks & Quarks - Digging up the past

Quirks and Quarks 54:00 Best of Quirks & Quarks - Digging up the past

On this week's episode of The Best of Quirks & Quarks with Bob McDonald:

Fashion backward — Archaeologists find 120,000 year old tools for making clothes

Originally broadcast September 18, 2021



Quirks and Quarks 8:10 Fashion backward — Archaeologists find 120,000 year old tools for making clothes

Archeologists working in Morocco have discovered a treasure trove of bone tools which they believe are the earliest evidence of clothing in the archeological record. The items found at Contrebandiers cave include bones, stone tools, and human remains, and are believed to be between 90,000 and 120,000 years old. Out of the thousands of animal bones found at the site, 62 appeared to have been shaped into tools, including seven which were shaped like a spatula without a handle, and smoothed out along the edge. Researcher Emily Yuko Hallett believes the tools were used to separate connective tissue from pelts and hides to make leather and fur.

Prehistoric people enjoyed "moving pictures" by combining rock art and firelight

Originally broadcast April 30, 2022

Hunter-gatherers may have enjoyed dynamic, moving pictures thousands of years before the first movie was shown. Andy Needham , an associate lecturer at the University of York's Department of Archeology, and his team of archeologists examined 50 engraved stone tablets created 15,000 years ago. They determined that the uniform pattern of heat damage found on the artworks were due to being placed close to fires. By recreating an ancient fireside scene, researchers found that the stones, when placed by the flickering light of a fire, create the illusion of animated pictures. The research was published in PLOS One .

A team of archeologists found that ancient stone engravings, when placed by the flickering light of a fire, create the illusion of animated pictures. (Submitted by Andy Needham)



Ice age footprints suggest North America's first peoples were here earlier than we thought

Originally broadcast October 2, 2021



Quirks and Quarks 7:47 Ice age footprints suggest North America’s first peoples were here earlier than we thought

The discovery of human footprints that date back 23,000 years is reigniting the debate about when humans first settled the Americas. Thousands of footprints belonging to ancient humans — as well as giant animals like mammoths and giant sloths — have been found in the dried lake beds in White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Previously, researchers believed that humans started to expand into the Americas from Siberia as the last ice age ended, and were established by about 13,000 years ago. But these footprints suggest that humans had settled in well before the ice sheets retreated. The study was published in the journal Science

Neanderthals and humans swapped a cave in France over millennia

Originally broadcast February 12, 2022



Quirks and Quarks 8:48 Neanderthals and humans swapped a cave in France over millennia The oft-told story of how modern humans swept into Europe, where they swiftly replaced the Neanderthals, is being challenged by exciting new evidence. Tom Higham , an anthropologist at the University of Vienna, was part of a team that examined a cave dwelling in France, finding that it was alternately occupied by Neanderthals and humans over thousands of years. The findings, published in the journal Science Advances , shed new light on the story of early humans in Europe.

Workers excavating the Grotte Mandrin site in southern France, which new works suggests was alternately occupied by Neanderthals and modern humans. (Tom Higham, University of Vienna)

5,000 years ago a new technology, milk, fuelled a major human migration

Originally broadcast October 23, 2021



Quirks and Quarks 8:28 Milk may have been the fuel that enabled a major human migration Drinking milk from domesticated animals was likely one of the catalysts that allowed the massive expansion of ancient people living in parts of what is now Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan — an area known as the Pontic Caspian Steppe — to the far reaches of Scandinavia to the west and Mongolia to the east. Nicole Boivin , a Canadian archeologist and director of the Department of Archeology at Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, said she and her colleagues deduced from evidence in ancient dental tartar that the Yamnaya started drinking animal milk right around when this massive expansion of people occurred.



Whoa Nelly! Modern horses come from ancestors we improved 4,000 years ago

Originally broadcast October 23, 2021