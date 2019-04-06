Apr 6, 2019 —The day the dinosaurs died, Soviet race to the moon, tasmanian devils fight off cancer and more …

Taranna, AUSTRALIA: In this picture taken 02 May 2007, a male Tasmanian Devil (R) bites a female (L) as part of a mating ritual at the Tasmanian Devil Conservation Parkat in Taranna, 02 May 2007. The pair are among a group of animals being kept at the park outside of Hobart as part of an attempt to prevent healthy devils from succumbing to a deadly, infectious facial cancer and to breed healthy offspring. Conservationists are concerned that the facial tumours will push the devils to extinction. AFP PHOTO/Anoek DE GROOT (Photo credit should read ANOEK DE GROOT/AFP/Getty Images) (ANOEK DE GROOT/AFP/Getty Images)