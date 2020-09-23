Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020: Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, Jyoti and more
Today on q: artists Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, q books columnist Jael Richardson, musician Jyoti (a.k.a. Georgia Anne Muldrow).
Today on q, with Tom Power:
In a new project, Canadian artists Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson explore the power of apology as it relates to their shared history: their ancestors were sworn enemies.
Our books columnist Jael Richardson fills us in on a new book to check out: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Musician Jyoti, better known as Georgia Anne Muldrow, talks about her latest album Mama, You Can Bet! — a reflection on the ways her mother influenced her.
