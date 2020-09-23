Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020: Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, Jyoti and more
Q

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020: Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, Jyoti and more

Today on q: artists Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, q books columnist Jael Richardson, musician Jyoti (a.k.a. Georgia Anne Muldrow).
CBC Radio ·
Today on q: artists Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson, q books columnist Jael Richardson, musician Jyoti. (Toronto Biennial of Art, Adrian Stimson, jaelrichardson.com, @GeorgiaAnneMuldrow/Facebook)

Today on q, with Tom Power:

  • In a new project, Canadian artists Adrian Stimson and AA Bronson explore the power of apology as it relates to their shared history: their ancestors were sworn enemies.

  • Our books columnist Jael Richardson fills us in on a new book to check out: Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

  • Musician Jyoti, better known as Georgia Anne Muldrow, talks about her latest album Mama, You Can Bet! — a reflection on the ways her mother influenced her. 

*Full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

now