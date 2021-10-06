Skip to Main Content
Q·Episode

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021: Stanley Tucci, Shad and more

Today on Q with host Tom Power: actor Stanley Tucci, rapper and broadcaster Shad, country singer Reba McEntire.

Actor Stanley Tucci, rapper and broadcaster Shad, country singer Reba McEntire. (Gerhard Kassner, Christy Kim/CBC, Reba McEntire/Facebook)

Today on Q with host Tom Power:

  • Stanley Tucci discusses his new memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food, and explains how his love of food has permeated his personal, emotional and professional adventures.

  • Shad talks about his latest album, Tao, which explores the themes of work, social isolation and our dependence on technology.

  • Reba McEntire looks back on her hit album Rumor Has It and how it propelled her to stardom.

WATCH | Shad's full interview with Tom Power:

WATCH | Reba McEntire's full interview with Tom Power:

