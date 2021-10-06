Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021: Stanley Tucci, Shad and more
Today on Q with host Tom Power: actor Stanley Tucci, rapper and broadcaster Shad, country singer Reba McEntire.
Today on Q with host Tom Power:
Stanley Tucci discusses his new memoir, Taste: My Life Through Food, and explains how his love of food has permeated his personal, emotional and professional adventures.
Shad talks about his latest album, Tao, which explores the themes of work, social isolation and our dependence on technology.
Reba McEntire looks back on her hit album Rumor Has It and how it propelled her to stardom.
