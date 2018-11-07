Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, November 7, 2018: Kris Wu, Good Charlotte and more

Today on q: actor and singer Kris Wu, q books columnist Jael Richardson on Giller Prize nominee Eric Dupont, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, New York Times arts reporter Michael Cooper, Joni Mitchell 75th birthday tribute.
Actor and singer Kris Wu, q books columnist Jael Richardson, Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, Joni Mitchell 75th birthday tribute. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Arden Wray, Jason Kempin/Getty Images, Central Press/Getty Images)

