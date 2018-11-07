Jael Richardson's book pick: Songs for the Cold of Heart by Eric Dupont

Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she'll talk about Songs for the Cold of Heart by award-winning author Eric Dupont. Right now, it's one of five novels on the Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. The story is an epic family saga that takes place over nearly a century. It's also one of the few translated books to land on the Giller's shortlist. The $100,000 prize will be awarded on Monday, November 19.

