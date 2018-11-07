Jael Richardson's book pick: Songs for the Cold of Heart by Eric Dupont
Our books columnist, Jael Richardson, discusses Songs for the Cold of Heart by Giller Prize nominee Eric Dupont.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she'll talk about Songs for the Cold of Heart by award-winning author Eric Dupont. Right now, it's one of five novels on the Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist. The story is an epic family saga that takes place over nearly a century. It's also one of the few translated books to land on the Giller's shortlist. The $100,000 prize will be awarded on Monday, November 19.
— Produced by Beza Seife
