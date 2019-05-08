Jael Richardson's book pick: The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray
Our books columnist, Jael Richardson, fills us in on a new book to check out: The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about journalist Anissa Gray's much buzzed-about debut novel, The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls. It centres on a family that struggles to stay together when two relatives end up in jail and some long-held secrets bubble up to the surface.
— Produced by Beza Seife
