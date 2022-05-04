Wednesday, May 4, 2022: Janelle Monáe, Beastie Boys and more
Today on Q with guest host Talia Schlanger: singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, playwright Chloé Hung, rappers Ad-Rock and Mike D of Beastie Boys.
Singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe talks about her literary debut, The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, and how she explores her queer, Black identity on the page.
Playwright Chloé Hung discusses her dark comedic play Three Women of Swatow, about three generations of women who discover they are bound by more than blood.
Rappers Ad-Rock and Mike D of Beastie Boys reflect on their journey from teenage punk rockers to hip hop pioneers, plus, the group's legacy after the death of Adam Yauch.
