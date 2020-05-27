Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, May 27, 2020: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Ree and more

Today on q: actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, musician and author Tish Oney on the late singer Peggy Lee, The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak, director Benjamin Ree, directors Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn.
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the late singer Peggy Lee, director Benjamin Ree, directors Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn. (Getty Images, Getty Images, Kristoffer Kumar, Samuel Engelking)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt

  • Musician and author Tish Oney on the late singer Peggy Lee

  • The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak

  • Director Benjamin Ree

  • Directors Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn

