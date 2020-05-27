Wednesday, May 27, 2020: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Ree and more
Today on q: actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, musician and author Tish Oney on the late singer Peggy Lee, The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak, director Benjamin Ree, directors Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Musician and author Tish Oney on the late singer Peggy Lee
The Ringer writer and q's online columnist Alyssa Bereznak
Director Benjamin Ree
Directors Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn
