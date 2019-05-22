Molly Tuttle breaks the bluegrass barrier on new album, When You're Ready
Molly Tuttle is redefining what it means to play bluegrass music in 2019. She dropped by to chat with Tom Power and perform a few songs from her new album.
Molly Tuttle is a groundbreaking musician who's redefining what it means to play bluegrass music in 2019. She's the first woman to ever win Guitar Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Association and her new album, When You're Ready, has woken up the world to her range as a musician. She joined host Tom Power in the q studio to perform some new music and talk about her career so far.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.