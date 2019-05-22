Molly Tuttle breaks the bluegrass barrier on new album, When You're Ready

Molly Tuttle is a groundbreaking musician who's redefining what it means to play bluegrass music in 2019. She's the first woman to ever win Guitar Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Association and her new album, When You're Ready, has woken up the world to her range as a musician. She joined host Tom Power in the q studio to perform some new music and talk about her career so far.

Molly Tuttle with host Tom Power in the q studio. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

— Produced by ​Mitch Pollock

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.