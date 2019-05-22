K-pop's EXP Edition: The story behind the world's first and only non-Korean K-pop group
EXP Edition creator Bora Kim and band member Frankie DaPonte share how the first and only non-Korean K-pop group came to be.
Bora Kim was fascinated with the global success of her native country's K-pop, but she was also curious about what was actually Korean about the music.
As a student at Columbia University in New York, Kim decided to put together an experiment and create a K-pop band without any Korean members. That band is called EXP Edition.
The response was a mix of intrigue, controversy and hostility. Kim and band member Frankie DaPonte joined us to tell the story of EXP Edition, the first and only non-Korean K-pop group.
— Produced by Ben Edwards
