Dormeshia, the 'Queen of tap dance,' helps bring the legend of Bill 'Bojangles' Robinson to stage

Bill "Bojangles" Robinson will be back in the spotlight on what would have been his 143rd birthday.

The late tap legend, who lit up stages from 1900 to the 1940s, is being honoured with a show about his life called The Mayor of Harlem.

The tap show features an ensemble of dancers accompanied by a live quartet. It will be available to stream online from New York's Joyce Theater from May 21 to June 3. Robinson's birthday, May 25, is also National Tap Dance Day in the U.S.

WATCH | A first look at The Mayor of Harlem:

"He paved the way for me," said Dormeshia, who worked with fellow choreographers Derick K. Grant and Jason Samuels Smith on the show.

"He was an amazing man and dancer."

Robinson was a trailblazer in the world of entertainment. He established himself on the Black vaudeville circuit before becoming the first Black soloist to perform in white theatres. He was also one of the few performers to refuse to wear blackface onstage.

In 1935, he and six-year-old Shirley Temple became the first interracial pair to dance together onscreen. It was for the film The Little Colonel.

WATCH | Robinson's dance in The Little Colonel:

"With all of the activism and things that have been happening over this last year, we felt that it was important to share the activist part of Bill," said Dormeshia.

"We celebrate him as the tap dancer… but I think very rarely do we hear and focus in on him as a man and an activist; the fact that he cared about the community and tried to help in every way that he could."

A legend in her own right

Dormeshia is a legend in her own right in the world of tap. She's been described as "the queen," "the best of her generation" and the "Michael Jordan of tap."

She began tap dancing at the age of three and got her first Broadway gig by 12. Dormeshia appeared in a revue show called Black and Blue, where she got to work with choreographers like Frankie Manning, Charles "Cholly" Atkins, Fayard Nicholas and Henry LeTang.

"The talent on the stage and in that show was all African Americans. To be part of that environment was very infectious," said Dormeshia.

"I can remember being in the finale. I'm waiting for the curtain to go up. I can remember having this feeling of, 'this is what I want to be doing for the rest of my life.' And it wasn't necessarily Broadway. It wasn't necessarily a particular show or anything like that. I just really realized that I wanted to tap dance in any way, shape or form."

WATCH | Dormeshia performing in 1989:

Dormeshia went on to appear in almost every major tap film of the last four decades. Her work can be seen in the Spike Lee film Bamboozled, TAP with Gregory Hines and Michael Jackson's Rock My Body music video.

She even personally trained the King of Pop for 11 years.

"Just to be a part of [Jackson's] tap dance education was an honour," said Dormeshia.

"He worked hard. He was definitely a perfectionist. He wanted to get it right and he would not move on and from four counts, until he felt those four counts were super, super solid."

After more than four decades of dancing, Dormeshia shows no signs of slowing down. Unlike many other forms of dance, tap dancers perform well into their 80s and 90s.

As for what's next, Dormeshia takes her cue from Debbie Allen.

"She says something like, 'I never put a limit as to what I would do. I just wanted to do it good,'" said Dormeshia.

"I just want to keep on dancing. I just want to continue to tap dance. I want to be able to teach and get the next generation ready for whatever is going to happen. I just want to tap dance."

WATCH | Dormeshia performing in 2019:

This interview was written and produced by Jane van Koeverden.