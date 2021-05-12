Wednesday, May 12, 2021: Jake Tapper, Mosha Lundström Halbert and more

Today on Q , with host Tom Power:

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper discusses his new novel, The Devil May Dance, and shares how discovering his family tree in Manitoba led him to tweet about Canada's slow vaccine rollout.

Our fashion contributor Mosha Lundström Halbert tells us why TikTok influencers are replacing the role of fashion editors and runway shows, how this shift will impact the way the industry functions going forward, and whether skinny jeans are gone for good.