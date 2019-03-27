Jasmin Mozaffari: The Firecracker igniting women's roles on and off the screen

Jasmin Mozaffari wants to redefine the way teenage girls are portrayed on screen. Her debut film Firecrackers has been featured at film festivals around the world, and now, it's nominated for four Canadian Screen Awards. Mozaffari joins host Tom Power live in the q studio to talk about the emotional reaction that audiences are having to her work and why she wanted to put bold, unapologetic women front and centre.

— Produced by Cora Nijhawan

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.