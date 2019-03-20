Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, March 20, 2019: Jann Arden, D. W. Waterson and more

Wednesday, March 20, 2019: Jann Arden, D. W. Waterson and more

Today on q: Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden, q online columnist Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Nancy Drew historian Jennifer Fisher, Canadian DJ, writer and director D. W. Waterson.
CBC Radio ·
Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden, Nancy Drew 44: the Clue in the Crossword Cipher, Canadian DJ, writer and director D. W. Waterson. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC, Penguin Random House, Submitted by D. W. Waterson)

Today onq, with Tom Power:

  • Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden
  • online columnist Elamin Abdelmahmoud
  • Nancy Drew historian Jennifer Fisher
  • Canadian DJ, writer and director D. W. Waterson

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us