Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, June 5, 2019: Tan France, Jan Lisiecki and more
Q

Wednesday, June 5, 2019: Tan France, Jan Lisiecki and more

Today on q: Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France, q online columnist Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Griffin Poetry Prize nominee Dionne Brand, classical pianist Jan Lisiecki.
CBC Radio ·
Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France, Griffin Poetry Prize nominee Dionne Brand, classical pianist Jan Lisiecki. (Getty Images, Jason Chow, janlisiecki.com)

Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France
  • q online columnist Elamin Abdelmahmoud
  • Griffin Poetry Prize nominee Dionne Brand
  • Classical pianist Jan Lisiecki

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.

 

More from this episode