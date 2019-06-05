Griffin Poetry Prize spotlight: Dionne Brand reads from The Blue Clerk

Every year, the Griffin Poetry Prize awards $65,000 to two poets, one from a Canadian shortlist and another from an international shortlist. This week on q, leading up to the 2019 ceremony on June 6, we're featuring readings from the Canadian nominees. Today's poet is Dionne Brand, who's nominated for her poetry collection The Blue Clerk.

On Friday, June 7, hear from the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.

— Produced by Vanessa Greco

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.