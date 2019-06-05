Griffin Poetry Prize spotlight: Dionne Brand reads from The Blue Clerk
This week on q, we're featuring some of the poets on the Canadian shortlist for the 2019 Griffin Poetry Prize. Today's poet is Dionne Brand, who's nominated for her poetry collection The Blue Clerk.
On Friday, June 7, hear from the Canadian winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize.
— Produced by Vanessa Greco
