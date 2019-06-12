Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, June 12, 2019: Beverly Glenn-Copeland, David McMillan and more
Today on q: singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland, q books columnist Jael Richardson, Pose creator Steven Canals on Paris Is Burning, photographer David McMillan.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:

  • Singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland
  • Our books columnist Jael Richardson fills us in on a new book to check out: 26 Knots by Bindu Suresh.
  • Pose creator Steven Canals on Paris Is Burning
  • Photographer David McMillan talks about taking more than 20 trips inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to capture images of a city frozen in time.

