Wednesday, June 12, 2019: Beverly Glenn-Copeland, David McMillan and more
Today on q: singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland, q books columnist Jael Richardson, Pose creator Steven Canals on Paris Is Burning, photographer David McMillan.
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
- Singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland
- Our books columnist Jael Richardson fills us in on a new book to check out: 26 Knots by Bindu Suresh.
- Pose creator Steven Canals on Paris Is Burning
- Photographer David McMillan talks about taking more than 20 trips inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to capture images of a city frozen in time.
