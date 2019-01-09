Skip to Main Content
Wednesday, January 9, 2019: Kate Gray, Kliph Nesteroff and more

Today on q: video game journalist Kate Gray, q online panel with Elamin Abdelmahmoud and Amanda Hess, New York Times reporter Michael Paulson, comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff.
CBC News ·
A speedrunner at Summer Games Done Quick 2018, the Broadway company of Hamilton, comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff. (Games Done Quick, Getty Images, Gregg Segal)

Today on q, with Tom Power:

  • Video game journalist Kate Gray
  • q online panel with Elamin Abdelmahmoud and Amanda Hess
  • New York Times reporter Michael Paulson
  • Comedy historian Kliph Nesteroff

