Why comedian James Mullinger chose to leave the U.K. behind and move to New Brunswick

Four years ago, comedian James Mullinger left a successful stand-up career in the U.K. and relocated to New Brunswick. Since then, his career has boomed. Mullinger sells out arenas in the Maritimes and his latest comedy special, Almost Canadian, is soon to be released on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Mullinger joins Tom Power live from Saint John to talk about why he thinks his comedy resonates in Canada and how advice he received from Jerry Seinfeld inspired his decision to move. We also give him a special q citizenship test to help him in his process of becoming a Canadian citizen.

You can catch Mullinger on tour across Canada beginning next month and continuing through May.

Listen to the full conversation with Mullinger near the top of this post.

— Produced by Ben Edwards