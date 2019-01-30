Jael Richardson's book pick: Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss by Rajeev Balasubramanyam
Our books columnist, Jael Richardson, discusses her recommendation: Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss by Rajeev Balasubramanyam.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss by Rajeev Balasubramanyam.
— Produced by Tyrone Callender
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
