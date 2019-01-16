Jael Richardson's book pick: The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker
Our books columnist, Jael Richardson, discusses her recommendation: The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker. It tells a riveting story about a sleeping epidemic that takes over a college town in California.
— Produced by Beza Seife
