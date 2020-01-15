'I'm just a messenger for peace and love': Toronto reggae legend Jay Douglas reflects on his life and career
Without Jay Douglas, Canadian music wouldn't be the same. The Toronto reggae legend's part in supporting the Jamaica To Toronto compilation — documenting the great soul, funk and reggae music recorded in this city between 1967 and 1974 — led to a rediscovery of Canadian reggae.
Douglas joined q's Tom Power to talk about coming to Canada from Jamaica in the '60s, the decades of music culture he's been part of, his role as a spokesperson for Toronto's Reggae Lane, and his new single, Jah Children.
Listen to Jah Children by Douglas, featuring General Trees below.
— Produced by Chris Trowbridge
