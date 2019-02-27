Why U.K. drill rappers Skengdo x AM were sentenced for playing their song

U.K. rap duo Skengdo x AM are big names in drill music, a controversial rap sub-genre that London Metropolitan Police are blaming for an increase in knife violence.

YouTube has taken down more than 100 videos by drill artists at the request of police, and just last month, Skengdo x AM received a nine-month suspended prison sentence for performing drill music after officials said it breached an injunction.

It's a landmark case — the first time in British history that an artist has been sentenced to prison for performing a song.

Ciaran Thapar is a writer and youth worker in London who's been closely watching this story unfold. He recently wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, in which he argues that criminalizing​ drill music isn't a useful way of dealing with real violence.

Thapar joined q's Tom Power live from London to unpack this story.

