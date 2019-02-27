Jael Richardson's book pick: We Cast A Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about Maurice Carlos Ruffin's debut novel We Cast A Shadow. Set in a near-future dystopian world, the story follows an unnamed black father who takes extreme measures to protect his mixed-race son against racism.

— Produced by ​Beza Seife

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.