Cynthia Dale on returning to Street Legal 25 years on

You may remember Cynthia Dale as the take-no-prisoners Olivia Novak in the CBC original series Street Legal.

The legal drama followed a firm of Toronto lawyers taking on cases often inspired by true events. It put Canadian television on the map with millions of viewers and an eight-season run.

After 25 years of being off the air, Canada's favourite legal team is back. A fan favourite, Dale is stepping back into her role to lead a fresh team of lawyers taking on a major class action suit.

Dale joins host Tom Power live in the q studio to speak about returning to the courthouse all these years later.

