Cynthia Dale on returning to Street Legal 25 years on
After 25 years, the fan favourite explains why now is the perfect time for Olivia Novak to be back on TV.
You may remember Cynthia Dale as the take-no-prisoners Olivia Novak in the CBC original series Street Legal.
The legal drama followed a firm of Toronto lawyers taking on cases often inspired by true events. It put Canadian television on the map with millions of viewers and an eight-season run.
After 25 years of being off the air, Canada's favourite legal team is back. A fan favourite, Dale is stepping back into her role to lead a fresh team of lawyers taking on a major class action suit.
Dale joins host Tom Power live in the q studio to speak about returning to the courthouse all these years later.
