Peter Hedges explores parental love in his new film Ben Is Back

Oscar-nominated director Peter Hedges' new film Ben Is Back tells the harrowing story of a young man struggling with drug addiction and his mother's desperate fight to save him. The film stars Julia Roberts as well as Hedges' own son, Lucas Hedges, as the title character Ben.

Hedges joins Tom Power in the q studio to talk about the experience of coaching his 21-year-old son through a film that goes to the core of parental love.

— Produced by Saroja Coelho

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

