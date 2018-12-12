Was 2018 the year of social media reckoning?
The q online panel looks back at the social media conversation this year, which started with the Facebook Cambridge Analytica controversy and is now ending with a heated debate about adult content on Tumblr.
Every week, the q online panel gets together to bring you up to speed on the big headlines taking over the internet right now. Today, Buzzfeed's Elamin Abdelmahmoud and The New York Times' Amanda Hess join Tom Power to discuss the conversation around social media this year.
Looking back on 2018, the year started with the Facebook Cambridge Analytica controversy and now it's ending with another heated conversation about adult content on Tumblr. Abdelmahmoud and Hess tell us why they think 2018 was the year of social media reckoning.
Produced by Cora Nijhawan
