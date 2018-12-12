Snail Mail performs live in the q studio

As the "Best of 2018" music lists are released, a keen observer will notice that the band Snail Mail is near the top of almost every tastemaker's list. Snail Mail is the project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan. She dropped by the q studio with her band to perform from their critically-acclaimed debut album Lush and to talk about Snail Mail's whirlwind year.

