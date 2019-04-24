Jael Richardson's book pick: SKY WRI TEI NGS by poet Nasser Hussain
Our books columnist, Jael Richardson, fills us in on a new book to check out: SKY WRI TEI NGS by Nasser Hussain.
Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about Nasser Hussain's poetry collection SKY WRI TEI NGS.
The poems in the book are composed entirely out of three-letter airport codes and explore the relationship between place and language.
The title is composed of, SKY — Griffing Sandusky Airport in Ohio, WRI — McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, TEI — Tezu Airport in India and NGS — Nagasaki Airport in Japan.
— Produced by Beza Seife
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.
[EMBED
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.