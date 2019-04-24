Jael Richardson's book pick: SKY WRI TEI NGS by poet Nasser Hussain

Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about Nasser Hussain's poetry collection SKY WRI TEI NGS.

The poems in the book are composed entirely out of three-letter airport codes and explore the relationship between place and language.

The title is composed of, SKY — Griffing Sandusky Airport in Ohio, WRI — McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, TEI — Tezu Airport in India and NGS — Nagasaki Airport in Japan.

— Produced by Beza Seife

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.