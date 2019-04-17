Scott Rogowsky leaves HQ Trivia: How the show may not go on without the trivia app's star host

Elamin Abdelmahmoud is Buzzfeed's social media editor and q's online columnist. Every week, he brings us up to speed on the big headlines taking over the internet right now. This week, he joins host Tom Power to talk about the departure of Scott Rogowsky from his role as the host of HQ Trivia.

The game show app once had about 1.7 million viewers logging on daily to play for real money, but it's waned in popularity over the course of the last year.

We go into how HQ Trivia got to this point and if there's still a future for the faltering app without its star host.

— Produced by Vanessa Nigro

