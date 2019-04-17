Ma-Anne Dionisio readies for a role that finds humour in mental health

Since landing the role of Kim in the original Canadian cast of Miss Saigon back in 1993, actor Ma-Anne Dionisio has performed in stage productions like Les Misérables and West Side Story, to television shows including Schitt's Creek and Flashpoint.

That acting experience can be pretty important for playing a woman struggling with bipolar disorder while managing the pressures of being a mom and a wife. And to make things more complicated, trying to tackle such sensitive topics through comedy.

That's exactly what Dionisio is doing for her new role as Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical, Next to Normal. She joined q's Tom Power to talk about the role and what the character means to her as a mother herself.

Next to Normal opens in Toronto on Friday, April 26.

— Produced by ​Beza Seife

