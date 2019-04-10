Wednesday, April 10, 2019: Steve Earle, Joe Tracz and more
Today on q, with Tom Power:
- Singer-songwriter Steve Earle
- q books columnist Jael Richardson
- Music journalist Hanif Abdurraqib's gateway to A Tribe Called Quest
- Playwright Joe Tracz
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
