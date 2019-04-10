Jael Richardson's book pick: Autopsy of a Boring Wife by Marie-Renée Lavoie

Jael Richardson is q's books columnist. She drops by every other week to fill you in on a new book to check out. Today, she talks about Autopsy of a Boring Wife by Marie-Renée Lavoie. It's an unexpectedly funny story about a woman named Diane whose husband of 25 years says she's too boring to stay with, so he leaves her for a younger woman.

