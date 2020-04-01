Wednesday, April 1, 2020: Patrick Stewart, Ben Gibbard and more
Today on q, with host Tom Power:
-
Actor Patrick Stewart talks about reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the franchise's latest series, Star Trek: Picard, and shares how he thinks the retired admiral would deal with our current world crisis.
-
Tony Award-winning Broadway actor Chad Kimball opens up about testing positive for COVID-19, and tells us why he thinks the themes and songs of Come From Away are resonating around the world right now.
-
Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard talks about writing new music in an effort to fundraise, fight loneliness and bring people together during the pandemic.
-
The Ringer's Alyssa Bereznak unpacks how social distancing affects online influencers and content creators, and shares her tips on how to keep busy during self-isolation.