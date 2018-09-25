Why Tanya Tagaq is 'terrified' anyone will read her acclaimed debut novel, Split Tooth

With her debut novel, Split Tooth, the Tanya Tagaq we know as a powerhouse in Canadian music proves she has the chops to move audiences with the written word, too. Tom Power talks to Tagaq about blending genres, fact and fiction in her new work, which is set where she grew up in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

She also discuses the difference between the music and book worlds. "I got very fancy all of a sudden," she says."I'm very smart now."

Click listen and you'll also hear Tagaq read an exclusive excerpt from Split Tooth, which has already been nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

— Produced by ​Diane Eros

