Why Tanya Tagaq is 'terrified' anyone will read her acclaimed debut novel, Split Tooth
The musician has spent her career "hiding" behind her music, but with her new project, Split Tooth, which mixes fiction and memoir, she's more exposed than ever.
Listen19:01
With her debut novel, Split Tooth, the Tanya Tagaq we know as a powerhouse in Canadian music proves she has the chops to move audiences with the written word, too. Tom Power talks to Tagaq about blending genres, fact and fiction in her new work, which is set where she grew up in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.
She also discuses the difference between the music and book worlds. "I got very fancy all of a sudden," she says."I'm very smart now."
Click listen and you'll also hear Tagaq read an exclusive excerpt from Split Tooth, which has already been nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.
— Produced by Diane Eros
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.