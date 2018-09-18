Tuesday, September 18, 2018: Abhishek Bachchan, Jeremy Dutcher and more
Today on q, with Tom Power: (1) Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan; (2) screen panel with John Semley and Ishani Nath; (3) Baroness von Sketch's Aurora Browne and Meredith MacNeill; (4) Polaris Music Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher.
