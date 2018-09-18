Baroness von Sketch's Aurora Browne and Meredith MacNeill on comedy and motherhood

Canada's favourite sketch comedy show, Baroness von Sketch, is back with a third season of their award-winning series. Two of its co-creators and stars, Aurora Browne and Meredith MacNeill, join Tom Power live in the q studio to take us further inside the Baroness world and discuss everything comedy to motherhood.

The season three premiere of Baroness von Sketch Show airs tonight on CBC.

