Skip to Main Content
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020: Fariha Róisín, John Cleese and more
Q

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020: Fariha Róisín, John Cleese and more

Multi-disciplinary artist Fariha Róisín, musician Machine Gun Kelly, Miles Davis’s nephew Vince Wilburn Jr. and son Erin Davis, actor and comedian John Cleese.
CBC Radio ·
Multi-disciplinary artist Fariha Róisín, musician Machine Gun Kelly, jazz musician Miles Davis, actor and comedian John Cleese. (Sylvie Rosokoff, Chris Villa, Guy Le Querrec, Photo by JWP)

Today on q, with Tom Power:

  • Multi-disciplinary artist Fariha Róisín

  • Musician Machine Gun Kelly

  • Miles Davis's son and nephew show us a different side of the iconic jazz musician.

  • Actor and comedian John Cleese

*Full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

now