Tuesday, October 30, 2018: Bruce McCulloch and Paul Myers, Nile Rodgers and more

Today on q, with Tom Power: (1) Bruce McCulloch of Kids in the Hall and author Paul Myers; (2) producer and musician Nile Rodgers; (3) Wayne Kramer of the MC5; (4) Sarah Henstra, winner of the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.

