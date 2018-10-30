Bruce McCulloch and Paul Myers on the enduring relevance of The Kids In The Hall
Bruce McCulloch of The Kids in the Hall and Paul Myers, the author of the first authorized book about the comedy trope, share some stories about The Kids in the Hall's most beloved sketches.
Bruce McCulloch of The Kids In The Hall drops by the q studio to share stories behind some of the comedy troupe's most beloved sketches. He's joined by Paul Myers — musician, author and brother of comedian Mike Myers — who has just written the first authorized book about the group, called The Kids in the Hall: One Dumb Guy. McCulloch and Myers walk through some of the history of The Kids in the Hall and talk to q host Tom Power about the group's enduring legacy and appeal.
— Produced by Beza Seife
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.
