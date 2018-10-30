Bruce McCulloch and Paul Myers on the enduring relevance of The Kids In The Hall

Bruce McCulloch of The Kids In The Hall drops by the q studio to share stories behind some of the comedy troupe's most beloved sketches. He's joined by Paul Myers — musician, author and brother of comedian Mike Myers — who has just written the first authorized book about the group, called The Kids in the Hall: One Dumb Guy. McCulloch and Myers walk through some of the history of The Kids in the Hall and talk to q host Tom Power about the group's enduring legacy and appeal.

Paul Myers is the author of The Kids In The Hall: One Dumb Guy, the first authorized biography of the sketch comedy group. (House of Anansi Press)

— Produced by ​Beza Seife​

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast here.