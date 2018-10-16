Dan Mangan performs and talks about his new record
Vancouver musician Dan Mangan dropped by the q studio for a live performance and to talk about his new record More or Less.
West-coast troubadour Dan Mangan returns to the q studio just before the release of his brand new album More Or Less. He performed songs from the record and talk about how fatherhood influenced the way he makes music, while also making him keenly aware about the dire straits of the world.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
