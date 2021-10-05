Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021: Eddie Izzard, Mark Critch and more
Today on Q with host Tom Power: comedian and actor Eddie Izzard, violinist Er-Gene Kahng on composer Florence Price, comedian and actor Mark Critch.
Today on Q with host Tom Power:
Eddie Izzard talks about touring Canada with her new standup show, Wunderbar, and why she often performs comedy in foreign languages — including ones she's not fluent in.
Violinist Er-Gene Kahng explains how an unlikely discovery revived the work of Florence Price, the first Black female composer to have her music played by a major American orchestra.
Mark Critch discusses his new memoir, An Embarrassment of Critch's, and the upcoming CBC adaptation of his first book, Son of a Critch.
WATCH | Eddie Izzard's full interview with Tom Power: