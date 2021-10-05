Skip to Main Content
Q·Episode

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021: Eddie Izzard, Mark Critch and more

Today on Q with host Tom Power: comedian and actor Eddie Izzard, violinist Er-Gene Kahng on composer Florence Price, comedian and actor Mark Critch.

Today on Q: Eddie Izzard, Er-Gene Kahng, Mark Critch

CBC Radio ·
Comedian and actor Eddie Izzard, composer Florence Price, comedian and actor Mark Critch. (Christy Kim/CBC, University of Arkansas Libraries Special Collections, CBC)

Today on Q with host Tom Power:

  • Eddie Izzard talks about touring Canada with her new standup show, Wunderbar, and why she often performs comedy in foreign languages — including ones she's not fluent in.

  • Violinist Er-Gene Kahng explains how an unlikely discovery revived the work of Florence Price, the first Black female composer to have her music played by a major American orchestra.

  • Mark Critch discusses his new memoir, An Embarrassment of Critch's, and the upcoming CBC adaptation of his first book, Son of a Critch.

*Full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.

WATCH | Eddie Izzard's full interview with Tom Power:

More from this episode

now