Playwrights Natasha Greenblatt and Yolanda Bonnell on their Canadian election play, The Election
The creators of The Election tell us more about the play, which is based on their experiences as campaign volunteers during the 2015 Canadian federal election.
Natasha Greenblatt and Yolanda Bonnell wrote their play The Election based on their own experiences of volunteering in the 2015 Canadian federal election. The play highlights the engagement, passion, dedication and hard work that happens behind the scenes of the electoral process.
They joined q guest host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe live in studio to talk about staging this production during a federal election, and what campaigns and theatre productions have in common.
The Election runs until Sunday, Oct. 27 at Theatre Passe Muraille in Toronto.
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
