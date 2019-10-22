Mark Critch recaps how election night went down in the 22 Minutes studio

On election night in Canada, the cast of This Hour Has 22 Minutes have to contend with a unique challenge: recording their show to air the next day as the results roll in. Cast member Mark Critch joins q guest host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe the morning after the election to talk about the intersection between comedy and politics, and how election night played out in their studio.

You can catch This Hour Has 22 Minutes on CBC TV at 8:30 p.m. or stream it on CBC Gem.

— Produced by ​Diane Eros

