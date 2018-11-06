Rick Mercer reflects on his greatest rants
Mercer returns to the q studio to talk about his newly published collection of essays and to look back on his greatest rants from 15 seasons of the Rick Mercer Report.
The king of the rant, Rick Mercer, returns to the q studio to talk about his newly published collection of essays and greatest rants. Mercer joins Tom Power to reflect on the art of ranting and what he took away from 15 seasons of railing against the world on the Rick Mercer Report. His new book Final Report is out today.
— Produced by Ben Edwards
